Twenty-six Oklahomans from a coronavirus-infected cruise ship have returned to their homes after spending days in quarantine on a cruise ship and at military bases.

Those Oklahomans will enter into isolation for a third time, but this time they will be in their homes.

"The biggest stressor was not knowing if you would be adequately taken care of from moment to moment, hour to hour, day to day," disembarked passenger Pamala Sipes said in a letter to the Tulsa World.

Sipes was among the 26 Oklahomans aboard the Grand Princess. The ship returned around March 7 to San Francisco Bay and was held it sea for two days before mooring in San Francisco Bay. Passengers were quarantined on the ship from early March until they disembarked throughout the following week.

From there, public health officials moved most passengers into military bases for an ordered 14-day quarantine. There were 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, 19 of which were crew members. Passenger and media reports indicate testing for the virus was scant.

The varied conditions carried an emotional toll. Sipes said it ranged from "attempts to make the best of it, to anger, to feelings of frustration and abandonment, to absolute shock."

"We realized this was a new experience for government officials and multiple agencies, as well, but it didn’t lessen the dehumanizing situation we were put in," Sipes said. "Especially when many of us were much more symptom-free than the general population."

In the federally ordered quarantine, passengers were transferred to military bases. Sipes and some of her family went to an airbase in Georgia. They were provided less than the bare necessities upon their arrival.

Sipes' room had a note on it that it had been cleaned and the beds made. Meal times were uncertain and ran short, she said. Outside a chain-link fence wrapped around the building, forming a perimeter about 12 feet out from the building. A black tarp wrapped around the fence.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's office and Oklahoma State Department of Health officials worked throughout last week to expedite the return of those Oklahomans to the state.

"Safely bringing these 26 Oklahomans back home as quickly as possible has been my top priority, and we have been working on this day and night,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “I commend my team and the leadership from the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the hard work and long hours they have invested in their fellow Oklahomans."

The rescue project required some hefty logistics. Oklahomans ended up at at least two of four military bases throughout the southern and western U.S.

State health officials ...

The 26 Oklahomans who returned were not symptomatic, according to Stitt's office. They will remain in quarantine at their homes for 14 more days, checking their temperatures twice daily and checking in with public health officials.

Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox noted that there were only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among passengers. Additional testing information was not immediately available. Federal officials announced the 21 confirmed cases — 19 crew members and two passengers — and 46 tests on March 7.

Cox said the Oklahoman passengers' health "are of the utmost importance."

"We will continue to monitor the health of those who have returned home and provide the support they need,” Cox said.

Various media reports indicate at least a dozen cases of COVID-19 infections among Canadians and Americans who have disembarked the ship.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

