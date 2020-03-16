Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days

The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, Wednesday. The ship remained off shore for days awaiting permission to dock. Several people have tested positive for COVID-19. Jeff Chiu/AP

 Jeff Chiu

Twenty-six Oklahomans from a coronavirus-infected cruise ship have returned to their homes after spending days in quarantine on a cruise ship and at military bases.

Those Oklahomans are in isolation for a third time, but now they are in their homes.

“The biggest stressor was not knowing if you would be adequately taken care of from moment to moment, hour to hour, day to day,” disembarked passenger Pamala Sipes said in a letter to the Tulsa World.

Sipes was among the 26 Oklahomans aboard the Grand Princess. The ship returned around March 7 and was held at sea for two days before mooring in San Francisco Bay. Passengers were quarantined on the ship until they disembarked throughout the following week.

From there, public health officials moved most passengers into military bases for an ordered 14-day quarantine.

There were 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, 19 of which were crew members. Passenger and media reports indicate testing for the virus was scant.

Media reports indicate at least a dozen cases of COVID-19 infections among Canadians and Americans who have disembarked from the ship.

The varied conditions carried an emotional toll. Sipes said it ranged from “attempts to make the best of it, to anger, to feelings of frustration and abandonment, to absolute shock.”

“We realized this was a new experience for government officials and multiple agencies, as well, but it didn’t lessen the dehumanizing situation we were put in,” Sipes said. “Especially when many of us were much more symptom-free than the general population.”

The first few days tend to be the most stressful, she said.

In the federally ordered quarantine, passengers were transferred to military bases. Sipes and some of her family went to an airbase in Georgia.

So long as she and her husband remain asymptomatic, their quarantine will finally end at her northeast Oklahoma home on March 26, Sipes said.

“I think that this quarantine we have here will be good for us to get our feet back on the ground,” Sipes said.

In general, returning Oklahomans have to stay inside at home. There is some latitude: walking the dog, taking out the trash or bringing in the mail. They must check their temperatures twice a day and check in with public health officials.

However, groceries and daily consumables will have to be delivered. “A safe distance of six feet is the distance of the day,” Sipes said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office and Oklahoma State Department of Health officials worked throughout last week to expedite the return of those Oklahomans to the state.

“Safely bringing these 26 Oklahomans back home as quickly as possible has been my top priority, and we have been working on this day and night,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “I commend my team and the leadership from the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the hard work and long hours they have invested in their fellow Oklahomans.”

The 26 Oklahomans who returned were not symptomatic, according to Stitt’s office.

Sipes still has family members in federal quarantine, including a daughter who lives in Texas and a son who lives in South Carolina. “I just want to encourage people to keep in touch with people in quarantine,” Sipes said. “It really helps.”

Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

