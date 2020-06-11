OKLAHOMA CITY — President Donald Trump’s decision to visit Tulsa on a date celebrated in the black community feels like “a deliberate insult,” particularly since he will be holding a rally near the site of the 1921 massacre of African Americans, the chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party said Thursday.
“It feels like an insult, like a deliberate insult at worst and insensitive, unthinking and calculated at best,’’ said Alicia Andrews.
Andrews, of Tulsa, said people she had spoken with are incensed that Trump plans to visit the city on June 19, a holiday also known as Juneteenth to celebrate the end of slavsery.
“The fact that he chose that day, the fact that he will be a mile and a half from Greenwood feels deliberate,” she said. “The fact that his campaign hasn’t reached out to any of our community leaders of color. So even if he wanted to pretend that this was in recognition or commemoration of (Juneteenth), how about you reach out to some of our African American leaders in the community? And he has not done that.”
