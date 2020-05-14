The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety will resume driving tests at offices Friday as the state continues reopening.
The agency will allow walk-ins for drivers license and state ID processing after operating on appointments only since May 1.
Testing for Class D licenses and commercial driver licenses will also be available, but only by appointment and applicants’ vehicles must be disinfected, according to a news release.
Applicants will also be required to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose for the test.
Appointments may be made at ok.gov/dps by clicking “Online Services.”
As facilities reopen, extended expiration dates of driver licenses, state IDs, handicap placards, CDLs and learner permits will be considered expired after June 30, according to a news release.