OKLAHOMA CITY — As a growing number of Oklahoma school children receive exemptions from state vaccination requirements, the state Department of Health is seeking to modify rules that allow parents to opt their children out of receiving immunizations.
The Health Department seeks to require parents interested in exempting their children from immunizations for religious or personal reasons to attend a vaccine education briefing at a local health department before receiving an exemption form.
A second rule change would stipulate exemptions expire at the end of a child’s sixth grade school year. Parents seeking an exemption for a child entering the seventh grade or a higher grade would have to repeat the exemption process.
The changes, proposed by the Oklahoma Immunization Advisory Subcommittee, are aimed at increasing the number of school-aged children who are fully vaccinated in order to reduce the spread of preventable diseases, Dr. Fauzia Khan, the state Department of Health’s director of immunization services, wrote in a letter. The State Board of Health would have to approve the rules for the changes to become official.