...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...DANGEROUSLY HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS WITH AFTERNOON HEAT
INDEX VALUES FROM 110 TO 115 DEGREES.
* WHERE...TULSA, CREEK, OKFUSKEE, OKMULGEE, MUSKOGEE, MCINTOSH,
SEQUOYAH, PITTSBURG AND HASKELL COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT
ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
State flags fly outside the dome of the Capitol in Oklahoma City in 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
OKLAHOMA CITY - Amid widespread calls for police reform, 12 Oklahoma legislators offered their support for law enforcement Wednesday, warning "the spread of anarchy is quite likely" due to changes in public opinion on police.
The Republicans also criticized calls to defund police and so-called "cancel culture," in which public officials or groups are shamed for supporting unpopular ideas.
In a lengthy news release, the lawmakers insinuated recent protests calling for racial justice and police reforms have created a hostile environment for law enforcement. Legislators wanted to reaffirm their support for law enforcement, Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, told The Oklahoman.
"With all the lawlessness that we’ve seen across the nation in the recent months and weeks, then the shooting in Tulsa kind of brought it to a head that these people that are out there on the front lines need encouragement, they need support, they need respect, they need to know that we have their backs as they defend us, he said.