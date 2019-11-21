Most of Oklahoma has a chance of being warmer than normal this winter, with equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation, climate forecasters said.
The Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its December-February climate outlook for the United States and said much of the southern U.S. is more likely to be warmer than normal during that time.
Most of Oklahoma has a 33% to 40% chance of being warmer than normal, and has equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.
The far northeast corner of the state has equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures and the far southeastern corner has a slight chance of below-normal precipitation, the center said.
The outlook for the next month (late November-late December), also issued Thursday, calls for Oklahoma to have a 40% to 50% chance of having above-normal temperatures, and equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.
The CPC, located in College Park, Maryland, issues long-range weather outlooks based on the El Nino Southern Oscillation (Pacific Ocean temperatures) and other factors.
The outlooks do not reflect local weather events but represent a broader likely climate trend.
"You could still have a huge, extreme event within a warmer-than-normal winter," said Gary McManus, Oklahoma's state climatologist.
"What (the outlook) means is at the end of those three months the average temperature would end up above normal."
McManus said there currently are no strong El Nino indicators — either showing warmer or cooler ocean temperatures — which has a big effect on climate in the U.S.
"ENSO is (currently) neutral," he said. "It's expected to remain there. Really what (the outlook is) saying is temperatures have been trending above normal. In the absence of any other signal, they're (forecasters) going off past trends."
The CPC has issued three-month outlooks with 60% or more chances for higher or lower temperatures and precipitation, depending on forecasters' confidence based on El Nino conditions.
"It's really a pretty unimpressive outlook," McManus said.
"There's really not much there other than a little bit more chance of warmer weather than normal.
"In the absence of a strong (El Nino) climate signal, it's really more guesswork than anything, I would say."
