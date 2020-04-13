...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
1 of 3
Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Douglas Engle, comprehensive medical training instructor at the Oklahoma Regional Training Institute, demonstrates how to place an advanced airway as part of COVID-19 medical response training at the 90th Troop Command Headquarters in Oklahoma City on April 10-11. Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder/Oklahoma National Guard
Spc. Taylor Adams (left), a medic with the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and Spc. Kennedy Perez, a medic with the 3120th Engineering Company, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, practice decontamination procedures as part of COVID-19 medical response training at the 90th Troop Command Headquarters in Oklahoma City on April 10-11. Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder/Oklahoma National Guard
Oklahoma Air National Guard Maj. Brian Herb, medical officer with the 63rd Civil Support Team, leads a training April 10 to prepare Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard medical personnel for potential missions with their civilian counterparts in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the state. Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder/Oklahoma National Guard
Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Douglas Engle, comprehensive medical training instructor at the Oklahoma Regional Training Institute, demonstrates how to place an advanced airway as part of COVID-19 medical response training at the 90th Troop Command Headquarters in Oklahoma City on April 10-11. Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder/Oklahoma National Guard
Spc. Taylor Adams (left), a medic with the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and Spc. Kennedy Perez, a medic with the 3120th Engineering Company, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, practice decontamination procedures as part of COVID-19 medical response training at the 90th Troop Command Headquarters in Oklahoma City on April 10-11. Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder/Oklahoma National Guard
Oklahoma Air National Guard Maj. Brian Herb, medical officer with the 63rd Civil Support Team, leads a training April 10 to prepare Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard medical personnel for potential missions with their civilian counterparts in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the state. Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder/Oklahoma National Guard
Medics from the Oklahoma National Guard could provide valuable assistance with COVID-19 response, including at public test sites, and are receiving training in case they are activated.
Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard medics spent Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City to prepare for potential missions with civilian counterparts in response to the outbreak, according to a news release.
“It’s interesting to see how we do things similarly and a lot of the things we do differently,” Senior Airman Jessica Brinegar, aeromedical medical evacuation technician, said of their public health counterparts in state and county offices.
Representatives from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and University of Oklahoma Medical Center were on hand to share their experiences working the front lines of the COVID-19 response.
Lynnda Parker briefed the medics about procedures at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department test-collection site she manages, which has seen as many as 223 patients in one day. Parker said support from the Oklahoma City Police Department has helped the site run efficiently despite the high volume of patients.
"We are in public health, and we are serving the public. The Guard (also) serves the public. Both of us coming together shows the community that we are unified," she said.
Parker said soldiers and airmen, if activated through the Oklahoma National Guard, could be helpful at test sites to assist in traffic flow, check in and swab patients, and prepare lab tests.
The topics for training in Oklahoma City included triage and site screening, swabbing techniques, airway and ventilator use, and proper use and decontamination of personal protective equipment.
Staff Sgt. Julia Rusert said hands-on experience with the equipment was the most beneficial part of the training.
“I have never interacted with this type of protective gown,” she said. “It is one thing to watch somebody do it, but it’s a whole other thing to do it yourself because it instills muscle memory.”
Each medic was also fitted for an N95 medical mask.
Featured video - "Let's Talk" virtual town hall: Your mental health questions answered
Gallery: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the pandemic
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin