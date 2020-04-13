Medics from the Oklahoma National Guard could provide valuable assistance with COVID-19 response, including at public test sites, and are receiving training in case they are activated.

Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard medics spent Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City to prepare for potential missions with civilian counterparts in response to the outbreak, according to a news release.

“It’s interesting to see how we do things similarly and a lot of the things we do differently,” Senior Airman Jessica Brinegar, aeromedical medical evacuation technician, said of their public health counterparts in state and county offices. 

Representatives from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and University of Oklahoma Medical Center were on hand to share their experiences working the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

Lynnda Parker briefed the medics about procedures at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department test-collection site she manages, which has seen as many as 223 patients in one day. Parker said support from the Oklahoma City Police Department has helped the site run efficiently despite the high volume of patients.

"We are in public health, and we are serving the public. The Guard (also) serves the public. Both of us coming together shows the community that we are unified," she said.

Parker said soldiers and airmen, if activated through the Oklahoma National Guard, could be helpful at test sites to assist in traffic flow, check in and swab patients, and prepare lab tests.

The topics for training in Oklahoma City included triage and site screening, swabbing techniques, airway and ventilator use, and proper use and decontamination of personal protective equipment. 

Staff Sgt. Julia Rusert said hands-on experience with the equipment was the most beneficial part of the training.

“I have never interacted with this type of protective gown,” she said. “It is one thing to watch somebody do it, but it’s a whole other thing to do it yourself because it instills muscle memory.”

Each medic was also fitted for an N95 medical mask.

