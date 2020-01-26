While many Oklahoma politicians applauded the announcement last week of the final phase in rollbacks on Waters of The United States rules, the issue remains complicated for conservationists.
State Republicans celebrated the announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency and what it means for Oklahoma agriculture and development, while water conservation groups panned the rollbacks and pointed to an uncertain future.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has praised the proposed rollbacks in the past and on Friday Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a statement that the new rule is “a significant improvement” over the 2015 WOTUS rules set by then-President Barack Obama. Hunter previously labeled those rules illegal.
Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a statement that the final phase of the rollback, announced Thursday, to be published in the Federal Register soon and to become effective 60 days later, was “welcome news.”
“Rural states, like Oklahoma, have been severely harmed by the regulatory overreach of the Obama-era WOTUS rule. The agricultural community in Oklahoma was one of the hardest hit — which is why it was one of their top legislative priorities for so long.”
Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas also issued statements on Friday praising the changes and celebrating the end of the Obama-era rules.
Hunter noted the revised water rules better define what are Waters of the United States under the Clean Water Act and praised needed simplifications for state governments, farmers and developers.
“The Navigable Waters Protection Rule restores the state’s authority to ensure clean water in Oklahoma, and frees farmers, ranchers, developers and other landowners from costly regulation over every puddle and dry ditch on their property,” Hunter said. “The new rule protects our environment while providing clarity and consistency and will allow for sustained economic growth.”
Save The Illinois River (STIR) founder Ed Brocksmith said his group testified against the changes precisely because of those simplifications.
“The revised WOTUS rule won’t help Oklahoma Scenic Rivers,” he said. “In fact, STIR feels it will hurt them because so many small, intermittent streams will no longer receive Clean Water Act protection. ... It gives no protection to groundwater quality, yet groundwater and surface water are directly linked in the Illinois River watershed because of karst geology. Many springs feed the Illinois and other scenic rivers. If they are polluted, the river becomes impaired.”
Oklahoma Sierra Club Director Johnson Bridgwater said the rollbacks are damaging and not as simple as they are billed.
“Estimates from the EPA itself reveal that the proposed cuts in water protections mean more than half of the nation’s water supplies will become more vulnerable to pollution and toxics as a result of this tragic decision,” he said.
“Trump and (EPA Administrator Andrew) Wheeler claim that ‘states can protect themselves,’ however right now, this very legislative session, the Oklahoma State Legislature is working to pass a bill that will prevent the State of Oklahoma from passing any environmental protections that would be stronger than EPA protections,” he said.
Oklahoma Farm Bureau President Rodd Moesel issued a statement praising the new rules with a reminder that its members “deeply value clean water because it is crucial to our very livelihoods as farmers and ranchers.”
“Today, we applaud the announcement of a new clean water rule that brings clarity and certainty to farmers and ranchers across the country,” he wrote.
Bridgwater said the rollbacks not only undo the 2015 changes but push the country’s water protections back to the 1970s and an era that pre-dates current environmental science.
“Any claims by Trump that he is clearing up confusing laws and protections are not being supported by the facts,” he wrote in an email. “Dozens of lawsuits are already in the works because of this new assault on basic clean water safeguards that he is rolling back. Any presidential action that immediately triggers such massive legal outcry is obviously much more then a simple attempt to clarify confusing law.”
Bridget Wood, an organizer working to create a new Oklahoma Clean Water Alliance group said the ongoing effort to roll back the Obama-era rules was part of her impetus to rally the state’s groups.
“Thankfully, many organizations from across the state have expressed interest in working together as the Oklahoma Clean Water Coalition, and that gives me hope,” she said in an email. “If the rules are going to come down to the state level, we want to make sure that we implement stringent regulations that benefit our citizens, and protect the water, while allowing for responsible use from the business sector.”
