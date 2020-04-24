The state has processed more than 160,000 new unemployment claims since April 1, a total larger than the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission typically processes in a whole year, officials announced Friday.
Secretary of Digital Transformation David Ostrowe and OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson announced there has been significant process in upgrading the state’s decades-old system used to file unemployment claims. Ostrowe said the speed at which staff processed benefit requests to achieve the milestone is possible because of “rapid and significant digital improvements made to the agency’s operations in partnership” with another state agency, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
“All the credit goes to Executive Director Robin Roberson for her visionary leadership and business acumen that has brought 21st century practices to state government,” Ostrowe said in a press release. “I’ve witnessed dedicated state employees at OESC putting in long hours to help their fellow citizens during this unprecedented time.
“Through this partnership with Digital Transformation and OESC I’ve gotten to see the best of what our state can do when we are all focused on a mission to help our fellow Oklahomans.”
The addition of more than 1,000 help desk agents to staff the agency’s call center helped workers process more than 71,000 Tier 2 claims so they can move through the system instead of being stalled. Additionally, there is a new weekly claims filing process.
A new claims status metric has also been put in place to help applicants more easily view the status of their claims without needing to contact the help desk.
