A bill said to streamline water-well permit regulations for western Oklahoma ranchers, developers and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has eastern Oklahoma water activists on edge.
Senate Bill 1742, by Senate Majority Leader Kim David, R-Porter, and House Speaker Pro Tem Harold Wright, R-Weatherford, redefines the OWRB permitting process and directs the OWRB executive director to approve uncontested permits within 60 days. The Senate Energy Committee passed the measure, and it is bound for the Senate floor.
The bill rattled nerves in northeast Oklahoma on the heels of a Delaware County District Court ruling against the OWRB.
The judge granted an injunction against the Water Board after it issued a string of 90-day water well permits for a large poultry feeding operation while neighbors’ protests were pending. He also held that the board wrongfully ignored the neighbors’ pollution worries. The case is likely to be appealed, according to involved parties.
The attorney who brought that suit said any theory that the permit process needs streamlining does not hold water.
“The OWRB does not have the appropriate resources dedicated to these matters so they have backlogs,” said Jason Aamodt of the Indian and Environmental Law Group in Tulsa. “How do you fix that? You either dedicate the resources to handle the workload appropriately or you make it harder for people to protest. This bill seems to take the second approach.”
Shawn Lepard, a lobbyist for Panhandle Irrigators, said his group and others, including Oklahoma Municipal League, Cattlemen’s Association and Farm Bureau, asked for help. He said he couldn’t speak for all, but related that users are frustrated and need faster turnaround on unprotested permit applications.
“The whole emphasis is to streamline the process for those applications that do not receive a protest. If no one contests the application, then the 60-day time frame for the water board to approve the permit should be met,” he said.
Denise Deason-Toyne, president of Save the Illinois River, said the bill limits the ability to protest, sloughs agency responsibility onto landowners and makes it too easy for the OWRB executive director to issue long-term permits. Currently only the full board may issue long-term permits.
“I’ve got some serious issues with this bill,” she said. “I’m thinking this maybe is not a complete frontal assault on the right to protest a well permit but it’s certainly a side-attack.”
Kent Wilkins, director of the OWRB planning and management division, said the bill simply makes the permit process easier for applicants and less expensive for the state. He emphasized the agency did not ask for the bill but was consulted.
All long-term permit applications must satisfy legal requirements in addition to a 30-day public notice period, during which protests may be filed. Public notices are published in local newspapers, posted on the OWRB website and mailed to people who have property within a quarter-mile of a proposed site.
Protests are filed for various reasons, often related to proximity or property-line issues.
In Green Country, the issue is more volatile with the recent lawsuit and with residents weary with worry about lack of groundwater supply data or science related to pollution from big poultry operations.
The OWRB issues three types of permits if they meet legal requirements. The director can issue a 90-day “provisional temporary permit,” or PTP, without public notice. Two longer-term permits require public notice and board approval. “Regular temporary permits,” apply to parts of the state where aquifers have not been surveyed. Those allow a standard two acre-feet per acre maximum annual yield, but are temporary because they are reviewed annually and are subject to change when the survey is completed. A “regular permit” applies to areas where the hydrology is known and a corresponding maximum annual yield is assigned.
Sponsors of SB 7142 say the executive director should be able to issue any legally qualifying uncontested permit without having to wait for the board to convene. The board meets nine times a year, a change made as a cost-cutting measure in 2018. It used to meet monthly.
Aamodt said unprotested permit applications simply are not an issue, but protests have been.
“The most they will ever have to wait for an unprotested permit is a couple of months,” he said. “All of those unprotested permits are listed on the water board agenda and are automatically approved at each meeting.”
The bill also mandates that, to be valid, a protest must note any well located within a quarter-mile of a proposed site and include a statement that shows “a direct, substantial and immediate effect upon a legally protected interest” and a proposed remedy.
Lepard and Wilken said the guidelines add specificity to make the process clear. Deason-Toyne said they would stifle protests and shift undue burden onto neighbors up against a 30-day deadline.
Aamodt said it amounts to an unconstitutional demand, based on an arbitrary distance, that creates two classes of protests.
Protests that are vague and waste precious administrative time are common, Wilkins said.
“In no way does this say you can only protest if you live within a quarter-mile. That is incorrect,” Wilkins said. “Anyone can protest. What it does is more clearly define what a valid protest is.”
People who “someday might” build a house on a neighboring property file protests or “express concerns but they are not related to our authority, about air quality or other issues we have no control over,” he said.
All wells are registered with OWRB and notices are mailed to people with property within a quarter-mile, so there is no need to mandate that information on a protest. It creates two levels for judging protests, one for neighbors and one for those from outside the area, Aamodt said.
The demand for “direct, substantial and immediate effect” puts too much burden on residents and is open to interpretation, the opponents argue.
“How substantial is ‘substantial’? How soon is ‘immediate?’ ” Deason-Toyne asked.
“That’s a little scary, to think the only thing that matters is the immediate effect and my future plans for my property are not protected by state law,” Aamodt said. “What if you are a municipality that has annexed land for some future development? It’s selling tomorrow to make a short profit today.”
FEATURED VIDEO