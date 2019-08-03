Preliminary statewide rainfall data showed that July was one of the driest on record, according to recently released environmental data.
According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, average rainfall last month was 1.63 inches, which was 1.25 inches below normal. That total ranked as the 29th driest July since 1895.
The monitoring station reported that 45 of its 120 posts recorded less than one inch of rain for the month, while 87 received less than 2 inches.
The Oklahoma City observing site recorded 0.6 inches in precipitation. It tied for the fourth driest July since records began being compiled. By the end of the month, the north central part of the state had gone 45 days without at least a quarter-inch of rain.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that nearly 6% of the state was in “moderate drought” in July and another 13% was considered “abnormally dry.”
Further drought development is considered likely across western Oklahoma through the end of August, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s monthly forecast.
To coincide with the overall lack of rainfall, the average temperature also fell. Last month saw state temperatures hold steady at 80.2 degrees —1.3 degrees below normal and ranked as the 34th coolest in history.
