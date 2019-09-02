The Oklahoma Red Cross has deployed nine volunteers and three emergency response vehicles to help with Hurricane Dorian, the agency said.
One additional emergency response vehicle is on standby and volunteers are deploying daily, it said.
"While the Red Cross does not typically collect and distribute blood in Florida, we have sent approximately 350 blood products to local blood centers there to ensure patients in need continue to have access to lifesaving blood," the agency said.
"The Red Cross has also pre-positioned additional blood products and stocked many of our hospitals to capacity in areas of the Southeast likely to be impacted by the storm early next week."
The American Red Cross is preparing to help tens of thousands of people in the path of Dorian as the extremely dangerous storm tracks towards the southeast coast of the U.S.
While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, millions of people live in areas that could be affected by wind, rain, flooding and a high storm surge, even if the storm doesn’t make direct landfall on the coast.
As many as 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need emergency shelter.
The organization is are mobilizing more than 1,600 trained volunteers from all over the country, 110 emergency response vehicles and more than 99 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots and blankets, it said.