The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Oklahoma is a person in Tulsa County, state officials announced in a Friday afternoon news conference.
Five patients in Oklahoma have tested negative for COVID-19. Four new patient are being investigated.
Officials identified the patient who tested positive as a male in his 50s who had recently traveled to Italy. He returned to Tulsa on Feb. 23 and went to his health care provider with symptoms on Feb. 29, when state health officials were notified.
The man and his family are currently under isolation in their home, officials said.
The case was confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, but the state now has the ability to conduct tests itself, officials said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday had assured residents the state is prepared for a possible outbreak of the respiratory disease.
"The state is taking this global epidemic seriously and its recent introduction into the United States," Stitt said Thursday at a Capitol press conference. "The state is well-positioned to monitor the developing situation, deploy assets as needed and protect the public health and safety of Oklahomans."
