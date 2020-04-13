The state can’t simply pick a date to return to normal after the COVID-19 shutdown, a University of Oklahoma researcher said Monday.
Like the rest of the world, Oklahoma will need to “follow the curve” and ease restrictions as the infection rate declines, said James Papin, a virologist at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Even then, Tulsans shouldn’t expect to get back to business-as-usual right away, Papin said. Health officials will still need to identify new infections and swiftly isolate anyone who has been exposed.
“We’re going to have to be very careful to keep the infection rate from going back up again and all of us being right back where we are now,” he said.
The state will begin randomly testing 1,000 Oklahomans this week for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to determine how widespread the virus has become even among people who might have had only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, officials said.
Detectable in small blood samples, antibodies can show whether someone has already had the virus while also offering a faster way to test for current infections, officials said. Other tests rely on nose swabs and can take several days to get results.
Faster tests will help officials isolate patients while allowing noninfected workers to return to more-or-less normal routines, Papin said. Antibodies, once they have been produced by the body’s own immune system, will protect against the virus, he said.
But not necessarily forever. “The level of antibodies can decline over time,” he said. “So at some point in the future, you could be vulnerable again.”
With the speed of modern travel, virologists expected a worldwide pandemic sooner or later, so determining when it would break out and which virus would be the trigger was only a matter of time, Papin said. And another global outbreak of some kind will surely come in the future.
“It’s when, not if,” he said, noting that pandemics present one of the biggest threats to the future of humanity. “It may not be during our lifetimes, but we need to make sure that we have the resources to be ready for the next time.”
Featured