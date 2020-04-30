Oklahoma's first-time unemployment claims exceeded 42,000 last week. It's the third consecutive week of declines, but the total remains nearly five times higher than the single biggest week of Oklahoma filings before the pandemic. Tulsa World File
First-time unemployment claims continue to be filed at a torrid pace in Oklahoma, but the total number declined for the third consecutive week.
More than 42,000 first-time claims were filed last week. It's a 10% drop from the previous week, but that total remains nearly five times higher than the 1991 record for first-time state filings before the pandemic began.
Claims seeking continuing unemployment insurance continued to rise, surpassing more than 130,000 for the first time. Almost 275,000 Oklahomans have faced job-related setbacks since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said "it's important for claimants to answer the call to return to work" as businesses begin reopening under Gov. Kevin Stitt's three-phase plan to restart the economy.
“Although our weekly number of initial claims have fallen each of the last three weeks, this has been a record-setting month for unemployment in Oklahoma,” OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson said Thursday. “We are certainly looking forward to getting residents back in the job market in a safe, measured approach. In the meantime, we’re relentlessly working to resolve eligibility issues and connect claimants with benefits.”
The OESC released numbers showing that in the filing week ending Saturday, there was an unadjusted total of 42,577 first-time jobless claims. The number was a decrease of 4,119 from the the revised level of 46,696 for the week of April 18. Claims for that week were adjusted upward from the initial report of 40,297.
Numbers on the OESC's website have not yet been seasonally adjusted, referring to the statistical practice of accounting for changes based on the change in weather seasons. The advance unadjusted number for continued jobless claims in Oklahoma totaled 134,284 as of Thursday, which is about a 20% increase from the revised level of 112,311 for the week of April 18.
Nationally, 30.3 million people have filed first-time unemployment claims since mid-March, including a seasonally-adjusted number of 3.839 million for the week ending Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The number represents about one in five American workers whose jobs have been impacted due to shutdowns enacted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to The Washington Post.
The OESC warned in Thursday's announcement that not returning to work when it is available could be deemed "refusal to work" and disqualify applicants from receiving benefits. It encouraged employers to report such activities to the OESC, with OESC deputy director Teresa Keller saying in a Zoom conference meeting with other officials recently that it's been a concern to businesses that workers could receive more money from benefits than their wages.
Keller said she was filling in for Roberson during the meeting, as Roberson was out for health reasons.
The meeting drew scrutiny after Keller also raised the possibility of the state asking the federal government to stop giving Oklahoma money for its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fund, which gives $600 per week to eligible applicants, before the benefit ends July 31.
The Frontier, a Tulsa-based online news outlet, first reported on the comments Tuesday. In response, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce Sean Kouplen took to social media and said the state would not reduce the payments sent to claimants.
Since the week ending March 21, the state has received more than 260,000 initial jobless claim filings. The record during a seven-day period is 60,534 and was set during the week ending April 4. Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States, Oklahoma's state record for initial unemployment claim filings was 9,778 in January 1991.
The OESC said last week it would begin issuing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds this week to those, such as independent contractors, who don't qualify for traditional unemployment payments. To that end, the agency has allowed workers to apply directly for aid from the funds and has said those workers will receive backdated benefits for the weeks they were out of work if they return to their jobs during the state's phased reopening process.
“We know Oklahomans are struggling with how to care for their families and meet financial obligations during this crisis,” Roberson said. “We are moving mountains to resolve claim eligibility issues and transforming the agency website to improve self-help options, provide claims status updates, and ensure direct deposit capability to offset vendor and mail delays in receiving a prepaid debit card to access paid benefits.”
Before the change, the OESC had to first determine an applicant was ineligible for traditional unemployment funds before they could apply for money from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The Department of Labor announced Wednesday that Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds are now being disbursed to approved applicants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Typically, the OESC processes 1,500 to 2,000 initial claims per week but said last week it has already processed more than 160,000 in April alone — more than the agency traditionally processes in a calendar year. The agency said Thursday it has redeployed more than 300 employees to focus on claims processing and unemployment fraud, as the OESC has said it's identified at least 3,000 suspicious claim applications.
Featured video
Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic
Altered Lives: Sequoyah seniors' prom
Altered Lives: Therapist Dennis England
Altered lives: Tulsa County District Judge Bill LaFortune
Altered Lives: Food truck owner Megan Brister
Altered Lives: Zookeepers
Altered Lives: Real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining
Altered Lives: Area schools and students
Altered Lives: Tulsa pastors
Altered Lives: Gym co-owner Jaime Espalin
Altered Lives: Sanitation worker Doug Kackowski
Altered Lives: Personal trainer Jason Montroy
Altered Lives: Cinema owner Mike Mendenhall
Altered Lives: Elementary teacher Akela Leach
Altered Lives: Food Bank executive director Lori Long
Samantha covers topics including marijuana in Oklahoma, Tulsa County District Court proceedings, law enforcement use of force and the Oklahoma prison system, including the death penalty. Phone: 918-581-8321
Spring Special! Patio Covers, Open, Screened or Enclosed w/windows, Sunrooms & Decks. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.