First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma increased for the second consecutive week, hitting a new record high, according to government figures released Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported 68,237 initial jobless claims were filed in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday.
That’s a 30% increase over the prior week, when adjusted figures show 52,500 claims were filed.
The previous record number of claims occurred the week ending April 4, when an adjusted 61,687 claims were filed, according to figures from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
“The jump in initial unemployment claims show the impact the energy crisis and coronavirus are having on our state’s economy and the need for Oklahomans to safely return to their livelihoods,” said Secretary for Digital Transformation David Ostrowe. “The record claims numbers include individuals who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits but don’t completely account for the spike that occurred last week.”
The agency, which has been besieged with new claims and criticism about its handling of the onslaught of claims, typically saw 1,500 to 2,000 new claims per week filed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma workers have filed an estimated 357,385 first-time claims for unemployment insurance in the past seven weeks, according to OESC data.
In all, the OESC has paid about $432 million in claims from about 375,000 workers since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The agency has fielded nearly as many initial claims in the past seven weeks as it handled in the past four years combined.
To handle the surge in new claims, the agency has hired scores of new workers and redesigned its website, initially described by a state official as "clunky."
Still, while wait times on the OESC telephone help line may have been reduced, the agency website that handles claims continued even this week to be overwhelmed at times, requiring multiple attempts to just log in.
The latest jobless claims report includes, for the first time, information on claimants filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, according to a U.S. Labor Department news release that accompanied the latest figures.
The first federal relief program, PUA, is targeted for so-called gig workers, independent contractors, free lancers and others who traditionally don’t qualify for regular unemployment insurance compensation.
The PUA program provides $600 per week to those who qualify and have been denied regular unemployment benefits or those whose benefits have been exhausted.
The latter program, PEUC, provides up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to individuals who previously collected unemployment, but had exhausted those benefits.
OESC began processing claims for PUA during the week ending Saturday.
“We still have over 8,000 potential PUA applications that haven’t been completed,” Ostrowe said. “We encourage individuals who don’t qualify for regular unemployment to complete the PUA application.”
The OESC continues to remind workers to return to their jobs when they become available. The agency, in its latest news release, provided information to employers who want to report workers who fail to return to work when asked. Workers refusing to return to work may be denied unemployment insurance benefits, the OESC said.
Here is the contact information for employers wishing to report workers who don't return who may be receiving unemployment: by email at returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us; by telephone at 405-962-7524, or by mail at OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.
