Protections for young immigrants (Nov. 12)

President Donald Trump first announced his intention in 2017 to end the Obama-era program that protected from deportation and gave work permits to roughly 700,000 people who, as children, entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was never authorized by Congress.

At issue before the court is whether the way the administration has tried to wind down the program is lawful. There seems to be little debate that Trump has the discretion to do so, as long as his administration complies with a federal law that generally requires orderly changes to policies.

From 2018: Tulsa Dreamer, immigration expert criticize family separations as Trump backs off policy

 Emily Chase (left) and the Rev. Alvaro Nova protest the Tulsa County Sheriff's cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

Even with their immigration status in question, undocumented Oklahomans are speaking out for the federal program allowing them to stay in the U.S.

Rallies in the state and Washington, D.C., shone a light on immigrants who have made Oklahoma their home, in part with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the justices hearing arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the program.

Taz Al-Michael, of Oklahoma City, shared his DACA experience in an amicus brief filed in the Supreme Court case. Al-Michael, a University of Oklahoma student, was one of 27 DACA recipients included in the brief filed by United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth organization in the country.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nmartinez-keel@oklahoman.com

Tags

Recommended for you