Even with their immigration status in question, undocumented Oklahomans are speaking out for the federal program allowing them to stay in the U.S.
Rallies in the state and Washington, D.C., shone a light on immigrants who have made Oklahoma their home, in part with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
DACA reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the justices hearing arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the program.
Taz Al-Michael, of Oklahoma City, shared his DACA experience in an amicus brief filed in the Supreme Court case. Al-Michael, a University of Oklahoma student, was one of 27 DACA recipients included in the brief filed by United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth organization in the country.