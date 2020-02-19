A woman died Tuesday night after a collision on U.S. 75 in Okmulgee County.
Emergency responders pronounced Alyssa Wilbourn, 28, of Okmulgee, dead at the scene of the crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Wilbourn was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion when she was involved in a collision with a 2016 Ford Escape. The two vehicles collided about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday about five miles south of Okmulgee on U.S. 75, according to the report.
Emergency responders transported a passenger from the Ford SUV to a Tulsa hospital with torso injuries. The SUV's driver was not injured.
Wilbourn's condition at the time of the collision, what happened and the cause of the collision remain under investigation, according to the report.