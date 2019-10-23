After a decade of planning, convincing lawmakers and raising funds, the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture takes another step toward reality on Wednesday with a groundbreaking.
The Oklahoma Historical Society's planned museum, best known as OKPOP, will house collections of Oklahoma creative artists from music, movies, TV and more.
OKPOP will be located at 422 N. Main St. in the Tulsa Arts District, and the completion of the project is anticipated for late 2021, officials have said.
The Wednesday morning ceremony is expected to include Gov. Kevin Stitt, Mayor G.T. Bynum and other officials and special guests.
The OKPOP team has been working for years to collect photos, film and video, artifacts, audio recordings, and an assortment of archival materials that will best show off the creative culture that Oklahomans have brought to the world.
Among the artists who have shown support for the museum and offered to donate to the OKPOP collections include Leon Russell, the family of Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Ron Howard.