The groundbreaking on Wednesday for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture in downtown Tulsa will always be remembered as a golden day.
Those turning the dirt wore golden hard hats like Tulsa's Golden Driller.
They dug into the ground with golden shovels in the shape of guitars — a nod to the gold, custom-made Fender Stratocaster presented in 1954 to Eldon Shamblin, guitarist for Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, who road-tested Leo Fender's products at Cain's Ballroom.
As the dirt was turned, the title song played from the soundtrack of the musical "Oklahoma!" — the first album ever certified as a "gold record" in 1958.
Even "the wind is sweeping down the plain today in honor of OKPOP," said Gov. Kevin Stitt as gusts grew faster during the ceremony.
"History is all around us, and it's evidence of why this museum needs to happen," Stitt said of the Oklahoma Historical Society's planned museum, which will house collections of Oklahoma creative artists from music, movies, TV and more.
He and several other officials spoke to a crowd of about 300 people, ranging from Oklahoma's creative community to state lawmakers and more, who gathered on land across the street from Cain's Ballroom where the museum will be built.
The groundbreaking was a decade in the making, between persuading lawmakers that Tulsa was the right spot and finding the funds to make it happen.
"It has taken so long, taken some time, but great things take some time," said Jeff Moore, the executive director of OKPOP, who has been planning what the museum will be for that past decade.
The plan is for it to be 60,000-plus square feet of immersive, rotating exhibits on three floors, with an event venue, a performance space and a large terrace overlooking downtown.
OKPOP will be located at 422 N. Main St. in the Tulsa Arts District, and the completion of the project is anticipated for late 2021.
It will showcase the achievements of state entertainers like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and many more, as Oklahomans have sold more than 1 billion records, been nominated for an Emmy Award every year since 1962 and created iconic stories for the stage and screen.
The OKPOP team has been working for years to collect photos, film and video, artifacts, audio recordings, and an assortment of archival materials that will best show off the creative culture that Oklahomans have brought to the world.
Among the artists who have shown support for the museum and offered to donate to the OKPOP collections include Leon Russell, the family of Bob Wills and Ron Howard.