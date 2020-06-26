Oktoberfest

One of Tulsa’s longest-running and most popular events, Linde Octoberfest Tulsa, is taking the year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oktoberfest Tulsa's board of trustees announced Friday that the festival, scheduled for Oct. 22-25 at River West Festival Park, has been canceled.

The celebration of authentic German food, drink and entertainment has been held every year for the past 41 years.

“Countless committed volunteers come together each year to produce one of the nation’s top Oktoberfest festivals, right here in Tulsa,” said Ashley Webb, chairman of the board of directors, said in a news release. “Our paramount concern has always been the safety and well-being of our festival-goers, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and sponsors. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to overcome the current realities of this pandemic.”

Oktoberfest began in Tulsa in 1979. The event attracts approximately 60,000 people a year.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for large events across the country,” said Tonja Carrigg, festival director. “We will continue working closely with volunteers, sponsors, stakeholders and the River Parks Authority throughout the coming year as we look forward to Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa in 2021.”

The 1921 Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa is sheduled for Oct. 21-24.

