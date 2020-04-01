Double homicide scene

Police investigate the scene of a double fatal shooting on Wednesday afternoon in in the 7800 block of East 49th St. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

A man was arrested after reportedly fatally shooting another man and a woman at a Tulsa apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the Westminster Apartments in the 7800 block of East 49th St.

One of the people who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a local hospital and died there, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle and a witness followed him and called police.

Police eventually stopped the suspect's vehicle and took him into custody. He was being interviewed by detectives, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for details. 

