A man was arrested after reportedly fatally shooting another man and a woman at a Tulsa apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the Westminster Apartments in the 7800 block of East 49th St.
One of the people who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a local hospital and died there, police said.
The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle and a witness followed him and called police.
Police eventually stopped the suspect's vehicle and took him into custody. He was being interviewed by detectives, police said.
