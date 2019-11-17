Tulsa police have arrested a man and are searching for others involved in what investigators believe was a botched robbery that ended in the city's 58th homicide of 2019.
Phillip Moment, 18, was arrested Saturday evening and was reportedly in the same car as the man who was shot and killed. He was booked into Tulsa County Jail about 1:30 a.m. and was being held on $1 million bond on a complaint of felony murder and previous juvenile charges.
Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to Norvell Park in the 7300 block of East Independence Street after multiple reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles, Tulsa police Sgt. Matt Rose said at the scene Saturday.
The victim was found dead in the 2700 block of North Norwood Avenue in a Chevrolet sedan with two other people, including Moment and an unidentified driver. Moment, who reportedly also suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital while investigators interviewed the driver.
The driver reportedly told police he, the victim and Moment went to the park for a gun trade. The driver wanted to exchange his gun with a man who Moment had been talking to, according to an arrest report.
The other subjects reportedly arrived in a white 2005-2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with chrome trim. During the exchange, one of two subjects in the pickup handed the gun to the driver, who then handed it to Moment, according to an arrest report.
Upon being handed the other person's gun, Moment pulled back the gun's slide and pointed it at the subjects who had come to trade, according to the report. The driver told police Moment said "that's what's up," and police say Moment was then trying to rob the other half of the gun trade.
When Moment pointed the gun, the other subject reportedly opened fire, striking Moment and killing the victim. The other subjects involved in the trade have reportedly not been identified. The victim has not been identified as of Sunday afternoon.