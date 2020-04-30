Medical personnel with Tulsa Health Department hand off a COVID-19 test in north Tulsa on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.The Tulsa Health Department has free testing available but appointments are necessary. Call (918) 582-9355 for appointments or go to cityoftulsa.org for a list of testing sites. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Medical personnel with OU Physicians administer a COVID-19 test at the Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic Wednesday, April 29, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Medical personnel with Tulsa Health Department hand off a COVID-19 test in north Tulsa on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.The Tulsa Health Department has free testing available but appointments are necessary. Call (918) 582-9355 for appointments or go to cityoftulsa.org for a list of testing sites. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Medical personnel place a COVID-19 test in a container at the OU Physicians’ Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic on Wednesday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Medical personnel place a COVID-19 test in a container at the OU Physicians’ Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Almost 80 north Tulsa residents took advantage Wednesday of free COVID-19 testing and didn’t even have to get out of their cars.
And more opportunities like it should be coming soon, health care officials said.
“We don’t know whether it will be weekly or how frequently. But we will do it as long as the Department of Health provides the testing,” said Laura Morrow, senior clinic administrator at OU Physicians’ Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic, where drive-through testing was available Wednesday by appointment.
The site, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., made 80 appointment slots available, and almost all were filled, she said.
Although no other drive-through days are scheduled yet, it was a good start, Morrow said, to getting residents of the city’s north side better access to COVID-19 testing.
“North Tulsa has traditionally been underserved from a health care perspective,” she said. “We want to make sure that testing is accessible to everyone in the community.”
“You’ve seen news stories nationally that people (with COVID-19) who didn’t have access died as a result. We don’t want that to happen here,” Morrow added.
OU Physicians first began offering drive-through COVID-19 testing recently at the OU-Tulsa campus.
Like other clinics, the Tisdale clinic is doing testing inside as well, Morrow said. But the drive-through option offers less risk.
Because the patient stays in the car, their only contact is with the health care provider performing the test, she said.
Like at the OU-Tulsa site, patients calling ahead for appointments Wednesday were screened over the phone, then scheduled for a test if deemed advisable.
From the time the patient arrived, the process took about three minutes, Morrow said. The turnaround time varies for the results, which are provided directly to the patients by the Department of Health, she said.
She said it takes three staff members to operate the drive-through, with another three to four taking appointment calls.
The expansion of testing will help stem the spread of the virus by “silent carriers,” Morrow said.
“They’re the real risk,” she said. “Those of us who are asymptomatic — we’re the most dangerous.”
“Realistically, everyone needs to act like they have COVID-19,” she added. “We need to be wearing masks, doing hand-washing, social distancing, staying at home.”
For more information about drive-through testing with OU Physicians, and when and where it is available, call 918-619-4980.
Featured video
Gallery: Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic
Look for the helpers: 413 Farm helps Amelia's Market
Look for the helpers: Vintage Wine Bar
Look for the helpers: Artist Scott Taylor
Look for the helpers: YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
Look for the helpers: Meal donations to prison guards
Look for the helpers: The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges
Look for the helpers: Local nurse heads to New York
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Rachel Rose Dazey
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin