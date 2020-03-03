A person died after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover wreck Monday night on U.S. 75.
Another person in the vehicle sustained "significant injuries" after being partially ejected from the vehicle, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
About 11:15 p.m. Monday, the vehicle was driving southbound on U.S. 75 near 41st Street. The vehicle departed the roadway and struck a center median divider, according to the news release. The vehicle rolled several times.
One occupant was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency responders attempted to provide aid, but that person died at the scene. Responders remove the second occupant and transported them to a hospital.
The fatal wreck remains under investigation.