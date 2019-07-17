One person has died after being shot along with two other people in a parking lot near 51st Street and Memorial Drive.
A witness, Wyatt Pennington, said he had just parked to go work out at VASA Fitness when he heard more than 10 gunshots just before 6:30 p.m.
He said he saw the three men who were shot and saw a car speed by him before he called 911 and tried to help the victims.
Tulsa Police Capt. Dave Roberts said two people exchanged the gunfire and that all three who were hit were taken to a hospital, where one died. He said it appears that all parties involved knew each other and that no bystanders were injured.
At least two guns are visible under two cars at the scene, and a couple of bullet holes are visible in one car. Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot.
In addition to homicide detectives, other prominent Tulsa police officers were at the scene, including Chief Chuck Jordan and Sean “Sticks” Larkin, who appeared on "Live PD" and currently hosts the "PD Cam" TV shows.
Check back at tulsaworld.com for more information as it becomes available.