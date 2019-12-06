One person is dead and another is injured after a fire broke out at a large east Tulsa church early Friday in the second fire at the building in six months.
Tulsa firefighters responded to Memorial Drive Church of Christ, 1438 South Indianapolis Ave., about 1:30 a.m. and multiple crews battled the blaze into the dawn.
Two people were pulled from the building, and Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little confirmed that a man died after being taken to a hospital. Another person remains in treatment, he said.
The building was supposed to be vacant, as it sustained significant damage in a July fire and was set to be demolished.
