Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue on Friday.
Officers responded Friday afternoon to the parking lot of the Cityplex Towers where an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
The man and two juveniles were in a vehicle in the lot. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, is reportedly stable and expected to survive.
The man and both juveniles have reportedly offered conflicting accounts of how the shooting occurred, and the investigation is ongoing.