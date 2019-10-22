A person was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash along Keystone Expressway, Tulsa Police reported.
About 1:20 a.m., officers found that a white SUV ran into a median, striking safety barrels and a bridge pillar, in the 3900 block of the West Keystone Expressway.
The only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of their next of kin.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more as information becomes available.