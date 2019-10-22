A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Sand Springs Expressway early Tuesday, Tulsa police reported.
About 1:20 a.m., officers found that an eastbound Nissan Xterra had run into the median near 41st West Avenue, striking safety barrels and a bridge pillar.
The only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The person’s identity was not released Tuesday pending notification of next of kin.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more as information becomes available.