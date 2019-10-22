A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Sand Springs Expressway early Tuesday, Tulsa police reported.

About 1:20 a.m., officers found that an eastbound Nissan Xterra had run into the median near 41st West Avenue, striking safety barrels and a bridge pillar.

The only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identity was not released Tuesday pending notification of next of kin.

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more as information becomes available.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

