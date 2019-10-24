A man was fatally stabbed during an argument over a bicycle outside Youth Services of Tulsa, just east of downtown, on Thursday afternoon.

Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said two men in their early 20s got into a fight about 1 p.m. Thursday at Youth Services agency, which is near Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue. The fight reportedly was over a bicycle. 

Multiple bystanders reportedly broke up the altercation in a courtyard, but the assailant then chased down the victim and stabbed him in the upper torso, Watkins said. The assailant fled, and the victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Patrol officers reportedly arrested a suspect near Centennial Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. Detectives are also interviewing a large number of witnesses, and Watkins said he wasn't sure whether either the suspect or the victim was a client of Youth Services of Tulsa.  

The death is the city's 51st homicide of 2019.

