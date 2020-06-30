...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 109 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Officers investigate the shootings of two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop early Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, has succumbed to gunshot wounds he suffered in the line of duty early Monday.
Johnson 45, and a novice police officer he supervised in east Tulsa's Mingo Valley Division were both shot multiple times during a traffic stop near the intersection of 21st Street and 89th East Avenue.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has upgraded criminal charges filed yesterday against the suspect in the officers' shootings.
Backed by officers and others at a press conference at the Mingo Valley Division, Police Chief Wendell Franklin announced that Johnson died Tuesday.
Johnson, whose organs were donated, is survived by his wife, parents, two young sons and his fellow TPD officers, "because we are all family," Franklin said.
The chief said he had presented Johnson and his family with a Purple Heart medal on Monday night at the hospital where he underwent surgery.
"Craig’s passing is a tremendous loss to our department," Franklin said. "I want to thank the Johnson family for sharing Sgt. Craig Johnson with us, for allowing him to be a part of our department and for allowing him to serve this community. His sacrifice will not go unremembered."
Mayor G.T. Bynum said Johnson lost his life protecting the lives of all Tulsans.
"Tulsa’s a city that loves and honors heroes," the mayor said. "Today we feel the tremendous pain of losing one. In the days ahead, I hope that both the Johnson family and the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department will feel our city gathered around them, showing that same love for them that Sgt. Johnson and his sacrifice showed for us."
At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who completed his initial training and began patrol only six weeks ago, had stopped a car with an expired temporary tag near the intersection of 21st Street and 89th East Avenue.
Johnson arrived shortly afterward to back up Zarkeshan.
In public court records, prosecutors allege the driver, David Anthony Ware, 32, refused to get out of the car when the officers told him it would be towed for taxes due to the state and was able to resist strikes from Johnson's Taser and pepper spray in the officers' struggle to remove him.
“Ware reaches under his seat and as the officers are pulling him out, he produces a gun and fires three times at each officer,” reads a police affidavit filed in district court.
Both officers were reportedly struck in the head and torso. Zarkeshan, 26, is still hospitalized.
Ware is being held in the Tulsa Jail. He was initially charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
Investigators apprehended him hours after he fled the shooting scene in the vehicle of a friend, whom he had apparently phoned for help. Police allege the getaway SUV was driven by Matthew Nicholas Hall, 29, whom they arrested Monday afternoon. Hall has been charged with accessory to a felony.
