Labor Day weekend usually isn’t the biggest holiday of the year for lakeside campgrounds and other businesses, but it is this season.
“Yes, everything is open, all the camping areas, both the boat ramps, the swimming area and the shelters, at last,” said Chad McCall, manager at Keystone State Park.
On Memorial Day and Independence Day, almost half of that park was under water, with just the roofs of pavilions showing and park roads that disappeared off the shoreline.
“It’s all pretty well cleaned up now. There is a little brown, but it’s mostly green again. We had some rains recently and that helped,” he said.
The word on northeast Oklahoma’s lakes and parks for the upcoming holiday is that things are mostly good. Most public boat ramps are open, campgrounds are open — even if only partially — and lodges have rooms and cabins available to rent.
“We’ve still got crews out there daily cleaning up debris and campsites,” said Amanda Palmer, recreation section lead for the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Overall, the lakes look good and this will be our first holiday on the lakes this year when they are getting closer to normal. I’m sure a lot of people will be getting out.”
Some northeast Oklahoma lakes remained somewhat elevated this week as flow has been held back to accommodate the salvage of barges that hit the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam during the height of the May-June floods. Lake Tenkiller remains about 10 feet above normal, which means part of Lake Tenkiller State Park is off-limits, but only a small part.
“It’s enough to keep us from being completely operational at Cherokee and Tenkiller State Park, but at Cherokee I think it’s just one boat ramp that’s closed,” said Greg Snider, Oklahoma State Parks northeast region manager.
“Basically, we’re excited to have a holiday weekend where everything is pretty much good. We have some isolated areas that are quasi-operational so we’re not 100 percent, but we’re close,” he said.
Examples are the riverside campground below Pensacola Dam and some of the camping areas at Cherokee State Park.
“Some of that was so heavily damaged because it was under water for so long that we have it open for tent camping at those RV sites, but electricity won’t be available,” he said.
Assessments for some repairs still are underway and probably won’t be completed until winter, he said.
“Everything does look good for the holiday and we are spreading the word we also have some availability at lodges,” said Keli Clark, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. At Fort Gibson Lake, The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park still has rooms available for the holiday weekend, as does the lodge at Roman Nose State Park northwest of Oklahoma City.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is keeping an updated, running list of campgrounds that are open or closed, Palmer said. The online campground reservation system is “about 50/50” whether it is operating for any particular campground, she said.
The Corps is honoring reservations where possible and in other places the spaces are first-come, first-served, she said.
While most camping areas and boat ramps are open, some campgrounds, courtesy docks and park roads might not be available again until next spring, she said.
“We’re are still out there fighting through debris and assessing damage in some areas,” she said.
Debris removal and cleanup and making campgrounds usable is just the first stage of repair and recovery, Palmer said. Eroded areas that were under water for weeks and some restroom facilities may have to be demolished and replaced. Some courtesy docks are damaged or have walkways that are “twisted and mangled,” she said. “The damage is pretty bad in some places,” she said.
Palmer added a caution related to the lake waters. With the flooding and heavy currents the topography of the lakes has changed and there may be shallows where once the water was deep, or vice-versa. Debris also may have been deposited in some areas.
She advised that boaters and swimmers proceed with caution, be sure to wear life preservers, and pay attention to signs or caution tape warning of dangerous areas.
“We always just want everyone to go home safe,” she said.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program