Judge Thad Balkman listens in at the start of second day of the opioid trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman, Okla. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The proceeding are the first public trial to emerge from roughly 2,000 U.S. lawsuits aimed at holding drug companies accountable for the nation’s opioid crisis. [Chris Landsberger/Pool]

NORMAN — Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson say a judge made a huge computational error of more than $107 million in calculating the $572 million judgment he rendered against them at the conclusion of a recent Cleveland County nonjury trial.

Johnson & Johnson attorneys claim Judge Thad Balkman intended to order the drug company and its affiliates to pay the state $107,683 — not $107,683,000 — to develop and disseminate treatment evaluation standards for neonatal abstinence syndrome.

The judge slipped up and added three zeros to that part of the judgment, upping the amount to 1,000 times more than the amount intended, drug company attorneys contend.

The judge should “correct this inadvertent error” and reduce the judgment by more than $107 million when he issues his final order, the attorneys contend.

