Not so long ago, Ella and Tikki would get to play in a nearby park. Now, Rose Stipe only lets her rescue dogs out in the front yard of her home at her senior living complex in Sand Springs.
Stipe, 64, relies on LIFE Senior Services for most all of her needs. Groceries. Laundry. Doctor’s visits. House cleaning. Personal grooming. Mom’s Meals drops off 14 meals twice a month, and her home health aide usually puts them away. If she isn’t there, Stipe does it herself.
“I definitely wash my hands and everything and do sterilizer,” Stipe said Tuesday. “I’m very paranoid.”
LIFE Senior Services is among the organizations whose roles helping the elderly remain in their own homes are amplified because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mortality rates are reported to be highest among those ages 60 and up, especially when there are underlying health issues.
The state on Monday released guidance on caring for seniors on Medicaid, which includes waiving the requirement for signatures of home meal deliveries. Meal providers also may leave the delivery in a convenient location, or, if contact is necessary, remain six feet back. FaceTime or Skype are options for case managers to monitor clients and avoid close personal contact.
Stipe suffers from multiple autoimmune diseases. She looks forward to the personal visits from her meal provider, but she understands and welcomes the precautions. Her complex no longer hosts group activities, such as dominoes.
But Stipe is happy enough in her recliner, blanketed by Ella and Tikki.
“LIFE Senior Services has been an absolute boon,” she said. “I’ve loved them from day one. They’ve helped me and safeguarded me and taken care of me. Any kind of a problem I’ve ever had they’ve been right there.”
Not all seniors are as fine with social isolation as Stipe.
LIFE Senior Services offers SeniorLine, a helpline that is a “first call” for seniors to make with questions about anything.
Eileen Bradshaw, LIFE’s president and CEO, said the phones have been ringing off the hook since Friday with COVID-19 questions or concerns.
Seniors, caregivers — or anyone concerned about a senior they know — can call 918-664-9000 (extension 1184). Bradshaw said concerns range from simple questions or help locating hand sanitizers to more complex needs that require assignment of a case manager for those who qualify.
“If you’re home and reading your morning paper or watching your news show, it’s a scary time,” Bradshaw said. “So our behavioral health experts rather than doing in-person appointments are doing telephone appointments, and those are at no charge.”
She explained that seniors who have experienced depression or anxiety might have some of those conditions re-ignited by COVID-19 or simply need to talk with a caring person.
“If you’re asking seniors to limit social interactions and try not to be in public spaces, that brings up challenges,” Bradshaw said.
The agency agonized over its decision first to close its senior centers and associated activities, Bradshaw said. Next were the adult day centers and their stimulation and health monitoring. Educational programs also are on hiatus.
She said LIFE will do whatever it can if someone calls for help to find or engineer solutions. In one way or another, LIFE served more than 30,000 seniors in 2019 in the Tulsa metro.
“I don’t envision a scenario where we get a (phone) recording that LIFE Senior Services is at capacity,” Bradshaw said. “That’s just not in our DNA. We’re going to do whatever we can. This is a hard time for seniors — it’s a hard time for everybody — but it’s a particularly hard time for seniors. Not being able to serve them physically makes us just want to do even more in the ways that are still available.”
Meals on Wheels
After undergoing back surgery, Richard Bachelder isn’t sure what he would do without Meals on Wheels.
His wife, Virgie, is going through bone cancer, he “can’t cook too good,” and he doesn’t want to cause either any additional pain.
The couple of 50-plus years receive one delivery a week that brings several meals to their east Tulsa home. The importance is even more paramount as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
“It takes six minutes to cook and you get your vegetables,” Bachelder said Tuesday, later adding that he particularly enjoys the spaghetti but all the meals are delicious.
Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa has developed contingencies.
Most seniors receive a hot meal each day. The Bachelders are on a special route that receives several frozen or shelf-stable meals in one delivery a week.
A once-a-week delivery will become routine for all 1,012 clients, should the COVID-19 outbreak warrant it. Health checks will shift to telephone calls to further limit potential transmission risks.
Bob Beard, vice president of community relations and development, said the organization is embarking on a $300,000 campaign to meet those expected emergency needs the next six to eight weeks, given that ordering pre-packaged meals is costlier and requires more storage space than the group has access to.
“There is a gap that’s happening right now that we’re needing to fill,” Beard said.
Beard said there hasn’t been an increase in calls for service but that as people become ill there could be a spike in demand.
“We’re getting as many shelf-stable meals in and frozen meals coming in from the companies as we can right now,” he said. “We just have to be prepared in that sense and be able to turn just as the CDC and things have progressed every day from the nationwide standpoint, we’re doing the same.
“Each and every day is a new day to really assess what’s going on and how we’re going to be the most prepared to deliver meals even in the most dire situations.”