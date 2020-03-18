Oral Roberts University officials announced Wednesday that a contracted employee for grounds maintenance tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual, who was employed by a firm contracted to ORU, did not work in a capacity that involved student interaction, nor did he work in student housing or the cafeteria, according to an ORU news release.
The shop area and equipment where he worked was closed for a thorough cleaning. Those whom he worked with have been sent home by the firm, according to the release. The firm was contracted to maintain ORU grounds.
ORU officials announced earlier this week that all classes will be held online, beginning March 23 in an effort to curb spread of the new coronavirus. The private university in south Tulsa joined a growing list of higher education institutions across the state that are making the switch. Most of them currently are on spring break.
All Types of Roof Repairs, Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC Storm Damage Specialist, 40 yr exp Metal Sp.:$420 per sq. Standing Seam Sp $540 per sq 25 sq.:Lifetime Shingle, $5995TPO sp.:$625 per sq. GAF Cert. Cont. Sr. Disc. Bonded, Insured. Remodeling & Restoration, call for free est. L…