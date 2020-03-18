The Osage Nation will suspend operations at all seven of its casinos at midnight Wednesday, officials announced Wednesday afternoon, two days after the Cherokee and Creek tribes ended gaming operations to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
“We weighed this decision heavily because of the impact it will have on the Osage Nation,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos. "However, the health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. We are in a time when the entire community needs to pull together for what is best, and that is preventing the spread of this global pandemic.”
Osage casinos, along with adjacent hotels, will remain closed indefinitely while tribal officials "continue to monitor the situation at hand," Bighorse said.
The Cherokee and Creek nations closed their casinos Monday night, saying they wouldn't reopen until at least the end of March. All three tribes have said they will continue to pay employees.