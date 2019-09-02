The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot Sunday by a Sand Springs police officer following a pursuit.
Robert Desjarlais Jr., 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, the OSBI said in a news release.
The officer, who was not identified in the release, is on leave, the OSBI said.
The agency said that about 8:15 p.m. a short pursuit began between Desjarlais and the officer and ended in the 5600 block of South 145th Avenue in Sand Springs.
"The investigation is ongoing, and as such, no additional information will be released at this time," the OSBI said in the release.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said Sunday night that the shooting happened after an officer was “pinned to his vehicle.”
Carter said Sunday night that the officer was injured, but the OSBI, which is now leading the investigation, did not describe any injuries or list his condition in the release.
Once the investigation is complete, a report will be written and submitted to the district attorney’s office for review, the OSBI said.