The Oklahoma State University-Tulsa Campus closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday after the campus and an area north of downtown lost power.
Due to a power outage on campus and in the area, OSU-Tulsa will close at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 2. All classes and events tonight are canceled.— OSU-Tulsa (@osutulsa) October 2, 2019
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma's online outage map showed about 200 customers were without power in the area as of 4 p.m. The outage reportedly began just before 2 p.m. and power should be restored by 5 p.m.
PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said the outage originally affected about 850 customers after a tree branch reportedly fell on a primary power line near Owen Park.