The Oklahoma State University-Tulsa Campus closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday after the campus and an area north of downtown lost power. 

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma's online outage map showed about 200 customers were without power in the area as of 4 p.m. The outage reportedly began just before 2 p.m. and power should be restored by 5 p.m. 

PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said the outage originally affected about 850 customers after a tree branch reportedly fell on a primary power line near Owen Park. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

