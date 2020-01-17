Quraysha Lansana, an adjunct professor at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, finds himself in the unique position of conducting a history course on the very grounds where many of the events he will teach about actually occurred.
Black Wall Street, the History and Evolution of Greenwood, is part of the Africana Studies curriculum. It was the brainchild of Lansana, who has been researching Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre for nearly 20 years.
Presenting the subject matter — in all its complex layers — is a venture that Lansana, a poet and author himself, described as "something very important to me."
"I'm teaching about Black Wall Street while on Black Wall Street and that's significant," he said about the realization that his classroom sits in the shadow of the historic street. "This history has not been taught by design throughout the state."
Lansana, an Enid native who spent 28 years in Chicago before returning to Oklahoma in 2019, explained that the overall purpose of the undergraduate lecture-style course was to share the narrative of Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District as more than just its demise as a result of the race massacre, though the events will be discussed at length.
Black Wall Street, he said, thrived in the midst of rampant racial segregation in the early 1900s, and was the epicenter of black wealth and economic prosperity in Tulsa that predated black communities across America that experienced similar success during the period.
"We have to understand the importance of the vibrancy and vitality of Black Wall Street," said Lansana. "Black folks thriving is something to celebrate."
During the 16-week course, which began on Wednesday, students will study works such as “Black Wall Street: From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District" by Tulsa author Hannibal Johnson, "Death in a Promised Land: The Race Riot" by historian Scott Ellsworth, "Reconstructing Dreamland by Alfred Brophy and “Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre" by Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel.
Despite Lansana's ambition, interest in the new course from students at this point has "been an issue" in part because of its late addition to the OSU-Tulsa course offering schedule, he said. The professor is hopeful that promotion through word of mouth and other avenues will create an enrollment surge.
The class is open to undergraduates and non-degree seeking students. The course enrollment deadline is Jan. 24.
In the meantime, Lansana will focus all of his energies on providing students with an intimate look at a time and place in Tulsa's history that has remained — until recently — largely untapped in academia.
"I want to make the connection from what happened in the past to Tulsa in 2020," he said.
Featured video