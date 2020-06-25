OU campus

Students walk past the Bizzell Memorial Library on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma, citing a "substantial increase" of new COVID-19 cases, is implementing a university-wide masking policy effective immediately, the school announced Thursday.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief enterprise quality officer at OU Medicine, said the new policy aims to "mitigate spread of the virus." "In these final weeks before the fall semester begins, we are entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic," Bratzler said in a news release. "Our return to in-person operations as a university community does not mean a return to normal. It does mean adjusting our practices."

The masking policy, which applies to faculty, staff, students, and campus visitors across all three campuses will be in place until further notice.

"Please note that with every new policy and practice, we are keeping the safety, health, and welfare of each one of our community members in mind," Bratzler said.Mask-wearing alone is shown to reduce the spread of the virus by 85%," Bratzler said.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured video: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Bruce Dart update Tulsans on the continued COVID 19 threat

Featured gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump's rally in Tulsa