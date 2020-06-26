NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma, citing a “substantial increase” in new COVID-19 cases, is implementing a university-wide masking policy effective immediately, officials announced Thursday.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief enterprise quality officer at OU Medicine, said the new policy aims to “mitigate spread of the virus.”
“We know that masks are one of the most effective methods to prevent the transmission from person to person,” Bratzler said during a virtual news conference. “Mask-wearing alone is shown to reduce the spread of the virus by 85%.”
Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, said university officials haven’t decided how the new policy will affect larger campuses gatherings, including football games.