OU campus

Students walk past the library on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman in 2018. The school expects to have students back on campus this fall and is planning measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma has sustained significant financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.

Interim President Joseph Harroz reported to the OU Board of Regents on Friday that the Norman campus lost $4.2 million from tuition and food refunds, cancellation of events and extra cleaning expenses.

A loss of patient services and elective procedures cost the OU Health Sciences Center about $10.5 million, Harroz said. The Oklahoma City hospital also lost funds when preparing extra capacity for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

“That came at a financial cost, but it’s the right thing to do,” Harroz said. “More so than other hospitals, we made sure that we were the primary hospital for COVID. There’s a cost to that. We’re willing to pay for it, but it is a role that we play.”

OU is receiving nearly $18 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Although federal support helps, it “certainly is not sufficient” to fully mitigate all of OU’s COVID-related costs, Harroz said.

To read the full story, click here to go to oklahoman.com

Featured video

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Recommended for you