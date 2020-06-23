Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis and University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz Jr. will be the guests on the next Tulsa World Let’s Talk virtual town hall.
The town hall will be videotaped Tuesday and posted on the Tulsa World’s Facebook page and website Wednesday morning.
Questions for the town hall can be submitted to: wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Tulsa World Let’s Talk town hall series is moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of the editorial pages, and sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
