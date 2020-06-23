Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 145 AM CDT. * AT 1256 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES EAST OF BARNSDALL, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... SKIATOOK... COLLINSVILLE... RAMONA... OCHELATA... AVANT... VERA... WOLCO... HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH