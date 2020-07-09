OU campus newsok

Two people ride scooters past McCasland Field House on the University of Oklahoma campus in March. OU and OSU are working to help international students whose presence in the US could be threatened by federal rules. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are reviewing proposed federal guidance that would require international students to take classes in-person this fall in order to remain in the country.

Federal immigration officials announced Monday proposed changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, but by Wednesday Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which plan to have classes entirely or mostly online this fall, filed a lawsuit seeking to block the changes from taking effect.

The proposed changes, from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have distressed international students across the state and country who are unsure what the fall semester could look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OSU’s School of Global Studies and Partnerships and OU’s College of International Studies sought to reassure their international students this week.

