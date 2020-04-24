Joseph Harroz Jr.

University of Oklahoma interim President Joseph Harroz says the school will return to having classes on campus in the fall semester.

The University of Oklahoma plans to resume classes on campus in the fall semester, according to a letter sent Friday afternoon by interim President Joseph Harroz.

Campus life screeched to a halt in March after OU and other universities transitioned to distance learning in anticipation of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The closure was later extended through the rest of the 2019-20 school year. 

But Friday's letter confirms OU has no intention of continuing distance learning during 2020-21.

“After careful deliberation, our intention is to return to in-person educational operations on all three campuses by this fall, offering traditional instruction and residential life,” Harroz wrote. “We are doing everything we can to make that realistic and safe.”

University officials are "acutely aware" of the pandemic-related challenges they'll face in pursuit of this goal, he said, and are prepared to adapt instructional and housing models as appropriate to protect students and employees. 

Flexibility will be key in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition back to campus life in August. The university is looking to implement a number of safety precautions that include adapting class schedules, utilizing larger classrooms to reinforce social distancing, enabling the widespread use of masks, increasing on-campus testing and providing enhanced cleaning throughout each campus. 

"While we cannot eliminate all risk, we will mitigate it in every reasonable way we can," Harroz said. "We are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of our own public health and infectious diseases experts, and we are consulting daily with our subject-matter scientists and physicians. ... Over the coming weeks, we will work tirelessly to identify the best ways to create the safest possible environment for our campus communities, and we will share the elements of our plan as they continue to be refined."

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State University also plans to resume classes on campus this fall but still is "analyzing the situation and evaluating our plans," spokeswoman Monica Roberts confirmed. 

"Like everyone else, we're looking at what the health officials are saying," Roberts said. "Obviously none of us know what's going to be happening as far as the virus this fall, but we are looking at a variety of contingency plans. We're just not ready to come out with an affirmative statement like that just yet."

Tulsa Community College has not decided its plan for the fall semester but expects to release more information in the next few weeks. 

