NORMAN — For the first time in its 130-year history, the University of Oklahoma will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate its graduating class.

Graduates and their families, friends and Sooners worldwide are invited to gather online for OU’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony, which will be held starting at 7 p.m. Friday, at ou.edu/commencement.

Additionally, Cox Communications will air the virtual ceremony from 7 to 8 p.m. on Cox’s channel 3 in both the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

“We are so proud of the members of the Class of 2020, who have remained steadfast during this time of uncertainty, representing the best of the Sooner spirit,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr.

“While the format for this year’s commencement is different, our enthusiasm for celebrating our students has never waned, and the number participating in the ceremony reflects their resolve and love of our university. We are inspired by this class of graduates who will forever be an example of strength within the OU family.”

Nearly 3,500 graduation candidates have registered to participate in the virtual Commencement ceremony — a number comparable to OU’s standard in-person spring commencement ceremony of years past.

The virtual ceremony will integrate traditional ceremonial components, such as the singing of the national anthem and the OU Chant, comments from student representatives from each college, formal remarks by Harroz, a year-in-review video produced by students in the Gaylord College of Journalism and Communication, and the official conferring of degrees.

During commencement, OU expects to confer degrees to more than 9,800 students who completed their coursework during the spring 2020 semester, as well as summer and December 2019 graduates.

This year, OU will award approximately 5,927 bachelor’s degrees, 2,531 master’s degrees, 374 doctoral degrees, 675 professional degrees and 316 college-level certificates.

