It’s tempting to begin this story on economic development in Tulsa with a few numbers.
Unemployment is low, after all. And new construction is booming. But as Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development, would tell you, the numbers don’t mean much if they’re not leading to better lives for Tulsans.
“Ultimately, the work that we do funnels down to the lives of families and children throughout Tulsa,” she said. “And if what we’re doing is not positively benefiting the lives of families and children, then we kind of need to rethink our strategy.”
Kamas and her staff do have a strategy, and it hinges on one number: 10.6.
That is the number of years fewer that a person residing in north Tulsa’s 74126 ZIP code can expect to live than a person in the 74137 ZIP code in south Tulsa, according to 2016 figures.
In 2020, Kamas said, the city plans to focus its efforts on reducing that number. Several strategies will be in play, including working to eliminate the barriers that continue to keep some people out of the workforce.
But no effort has the potential to move the needle more than helping attract and maintain businesses that can provide well-paying jobs, Kamas said.
“That is, I think, just incredibly important as we think of closing the life-expectancy gap — making sure that people are earning wages that can support a family and that can make sure that they have a quality of lifestyle that they can have access to safe and affordable housing,” she said.
The city will also examine its development incentives to ensure that the projects it supports help achieve the goal of decreasing the life-expectancy gap.
“We are really trying to think through how can the projects that we work on or the way that we align our staff really shift that (life-expectancy) reality,” she said.
Now, this being a story on economic development, a few numbers. In 2019, the valuation of building projects permitted by the city reached $3.1 billion. The year before, the valuation was about half that amount.
“Not included in that $3.1 billion last year is the building permit for WPX, or the building permit for The View, or the building permit for the grocery store development across from the PAC, or the Muncie Power Products at 36th (Street) and Peoria (Avenue),” Kamas said. “We feel confident momentum will continue well into 2020.”
