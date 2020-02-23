The beginning of a new year always brings positivity, but a new decade? Now that can be a bit daunting and intimidating! As our mothers always told us, time really does fly by us.
But time is precious, and even though I’ve only been a Tulsan for a couple of years, I know that Tulsans “get it.”
Progress is moving quickly, and Tulsa’s time to shine is now.
As we move toward the commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, more and more discussions are taking place about how we come together as a city with citizens of many diverse backgrounds. How can we learn from the mistakes of the past and build toward the future?
These are discussions that make us stronger and build our community. They are discussions that help us confront other issues that may divide us. But we will learn together as we work together.
And Tulsans have worked together amazingly over the past year.
You can see signs of this everywhere you look.
While all of us tend to complain about our streets and highways being under construction, these are good problems to have. I don’t like all the orange cones and flashing lights any more than you do, but they are a sure sign of progress and cohesive planning and thought.
Our schools are making changes that will make it easier to ensure our children and grandchildren have an excellent education with many options available to them. We’re taking the time to have open discussions and find answers to questions being raised in our ever-changing environment.
Just the other day, I had the pleasure of meeting a couple of board members from Gilcrease Museum. I was struck by the passion in their voices as they talked about not only the Gilcrease we know now but also the Gilcrease of the future.
We hear the same kind of passion when people talk about the Philbrook Museum of Art, Route 66, Woolaroc and many other Tulsa-area treasures. And I haven’t yet mentioned the beauty along the river and the laughter and giggles you are sure to hear when you are in and around Gathering Place.
So yes, I’m sitting at my kitchen table on a frightfully cold, dreary morning, thinking … just thinking.
I’m looking outside and quietly pondering what the day may hold.
The sun begins to peak out from behind the clouds, letting glimmers of blue, pink and yellow shine through.
I have such hope for today and for all the todays and tomorrows in our future.
Tulsa’s time to shine is now, and I’m one proud Tulsan!
Gloria Fletcher moved to Tulsa from Seattle, where she was president of Sound Publishing. She started her career at her hometown newspaper, the Woodward News, and became publisher of the paper at 26. She was named publisher of the Enid News and Eagle a few years later. Fletcher is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
Read other stories from the Outlook section
As Oklahoma led the way in lawsuits targeting the opioid crisis, patients in the state found an alternative in medical marijuana
Oklahoma's oil and gas production continues upward march, but steep drop in drilling might signal a stall